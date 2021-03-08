March 14: Brookside Church drive-thru/pick-up Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church is again hosting a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner on Sunday, March 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. The meals will be drive-thru/pick up only located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End.
Pre-ordering of meals is appreciated and will streamline the pick-up process. Just show your receipt or give your name when picking up the meals. Meals will also be available day of – until we sell out.
The meal includes traditional corned beef, cooked carrots and potatoes, and soda bread. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12 – with a $40 family max (for up to six meals).
“The corned beef and cabbage dinner is a tradition at Brookside for everyone to enjoy,” said Ellen Tourigny, Youth Group Coordinator, Brookside Church. “The proceeds go to fund the Youth Group’s activities and mission trip for the year. The community, neighbors and friends are invited to come out and enjoy!”
Pre-Order Using the Links Below:
About Brookside Congregational Church
Brookside is an open and affirming congregation, embracing diversity and affirming the dignity and worth of every person. The church invites everyone to join in the common life and mission of reconciling community through participation and leadership in its congregation, and by fully sharing in the worship, rites and sacraments of the church. Brookside Congregational Church is a member of the United Church of Christ, the Hillsborough Association, the NH Conference, and United Church of Christ. For more information please visit http://www.brooksidecc.org.