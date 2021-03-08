March 14: Brookside Church drive-thru/pick-up Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner

Pre-ordering of meals is appreciated and will streamline the pick-up process. Just show your receipt or give your name when picking up the meals. Meals will also be available day of – until we sell out.

The meal includes traditional corned beef, cooked carrots and potatoes, and soda bread. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12 – with a $40 family max (for up to six meals).

“The corned beef and cabbage dinner is a tradition at Brookside for everyone to enjoy,” said Ellen Tourigny, Youth Group Coordinator, Brookside Church. “The proceeds go to fund the Youth Group’s activities and mission trip for the year. The community, neighbors and friends are invited to come out and enjoy!”

Pre-Order Using the Links Below:

