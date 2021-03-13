March 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 287 positive results with 26 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 12, 2021, DHHS announced 287 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.3%. Today’s results include 175 people who tested positive by PCR test and 112 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,177 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 34 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45 percent being female and 55 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Merrimack (39), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (34), Strafford (33), Cheshire (19), Grafton (16), Carroll (9), Coos (8), Belknap (5), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for 12 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 73 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 78,074 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 12, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 78,074 Recovered 74,702 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,195 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,177 Current Hospitalizations 73 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 639,185 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,117 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,313 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 382

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 549 326 0 62 184 363 363 264 LabCorp 653 544 260 439 599 577 485 508 Quest Diagnostics 561 565 298 356 464 753 568 509 Mako Medical 51 98 85 1 98 441 4 111 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 669 390 222 328 514 442 0 366 NorDX Laboratory 313 98 110 44 500 471 408 278 Broad Institute 4,779 4,514 454 1,152 4,744 4,959 2,417 3,288 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 455 331 216 398 425 688 349 409 Other Laboratory* 544 295 165 299 406 784 366 408 University of New Hampshire** 3,396 2,385 33 3,935 3,961 3,761 4,008 3,068 Total 11,970 9,546 1,843 7,014 11,895 13,239 8,968 9,211 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 Daily Average LabCorp 8 10 7 1 7 15 7 8 Quest Diagnostics 12 19 1 4 14 24 11 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 3 1 6 6 13 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 3 1 0 17 5 8 5 6 Total 29 33 10 28 33 60 23 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.