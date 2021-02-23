March 12: Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day and traditional Irish music with Karan Casey at the Dana Center

Karan Casey has long been recognized as one of the most innovative, provocative and imitated voices in Irish traditional and folk music. Singing songs charged with a sense of social responsibility in a career spanning over 25 years, Karan has released seven solo albums as well as an album for children, a duet album with John Doyle and numerous contributions to other artists’ projects.

Casey will perform March 12 at the Dana Center at Saint Anselm College. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

She has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Japan, performing with her own band as well as collaborating with such diverse musicians as James Taylor, Bela Fleck, Boston Pops Orchestra, Liam Clancy, Maura O’Connell, The Chieftains, The Dubliners, Peggy Seeger, Karen Matheson, Mick Flannery, Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, Tim O’Brien, Solas and Lúnasa.

In 2017 Casey was Traditional Artist in Residence at University College Cork, toured the UK with the Transatlantic Sessions, performed at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections, and toured in the US both with her own band and with Lúnasa, including a performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall. In 2018 Karan helped to found FairPlé which is an organization aimed at achieving fairness and gender balance for female performers in Irish traditional and folk musics.

Casey recently released her new album “Hieroglyphs That Tell the Tale” on the Vertical Records Label. Produced by renowned Scottish producer and Bafta-nominated composer Donald Shaw, the album also features Casey’s long-time musical collaborators Sean Óg Graham & Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Kate Ellis (The Crash Ensemble) and Niall Vallely (Buille). Drawing inspiration from contemporary folk writers Janis Ian, Eliza Gilkyson, Mick Flannery and Bob Dylan, the album displays Casey’s impressive talent as a songwriter. She is joined on vocals by some of the women singers she’s long-admired, including Karen Matheson, Niamh Dunne, Pauline Scanlon, Maura O’Connell and Aoife ODonovan

Tickets available at tickets.anselm.edu or by calling the Dana Center Box Office at (603)641-7700.