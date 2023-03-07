March 11: St. Patrick’s Day Parade prep painting o’ the green on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has announced that they will be holding their annual painting of the shamrocks on Elm Street on Saturday, March 11, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Pleasant Street. Once finished at that intersection, they will move to the intersection of Elm Street and Hanover Street, in front of City Hall.

The painting of the shamrocks has always been a great way to kick off the month of March as we begin to welcome spring and celebrate St. Patrick and the Irish!

In addition to members of the parade committee, the 2023 parade Grand Marshal, Richard “Dick” Phelan will be in attendance and Mayor Joyce Craig has been invited to join in the fun.