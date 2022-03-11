March 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 86 positive results with 7 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 11, 2022, DHHS announced 86 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, March 10. Today’s results include 67 people who tested positive by PCR test and 19 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 974 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60% being female and 40% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (39), Grafton (25), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Sullivan (17), Strafford (16), Merrimack (13), Cheshire (12), Belknap (7), and Carroll (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 300,185 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 11, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 300,185 Recovered 296,796 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,415 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 974 Current Hospitalizations 44

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.