March 11-13: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

ENTERTAINMENT REPORT!

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

FRIDAY, MARCH 11th

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Alternative Route / Auburn Pitts (Auburn) / 7pm

Smokestack Blues Band / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Scalawag / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Adelitas Way / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Steve Haidaichuk / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 12th

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Dan Carter / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Kevin Haverty / Fody’s (Derry) / 7pm

Paul Gormley / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Eyes of Age / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Flock of Holes / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 13th

John Chouinard / Currier (Manchester) / 10am

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

The Pop Farmers / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 1-5 pm St. Paddy’s Party

Jordan & Clint / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS / March 11-13 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

Disney’s FROZEN JR / March 25-27 (Derry Opera House)

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for our Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. (Youth & Teen Cast)

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC: DREW DUNN & FRIENDS / March 11th at 7:30pm

Hottest Young Comics in New England Featuring NH’s Own Drew Dunn!

Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival.

JAKE CLEMONS / March 12th at 7:30pm

JAKE CLEMONS Gifted singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Clemons is a magnet for positive energy and emotion, consistently sharing stories and thoughts about life, his beliefs and experiences through music. Jake is looking forward to bringing that positive message back to the live stage for the first time in 22 months starting this November with “THE REANIMATIONS TOUR”. With this release Clemons has once again created a new chapter, this time taking it a step further by adding his voice to those seeking to find clarity in a complicated world and expanding both his musical vision and philosophical perspective.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

BYE BYE BIRDIE / March 11-April 3 (mainstage)

A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: JOSEPHINE COUNTY and KALOS / March 12th at 7:30pm

Josephine County and Kalos will delight you with incredible vocal harmonies, ripping tunes, and wild fiddle and irish flute! With fiddle, guitar and accordion, Kalos, a masterful trio of Celtic Roots music who bend the edges of tradition, opens the evening. https://www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities

MUSIC: THE FOGGY DEW / Epping Playhouse / March 13th at 2pm

Epping Community Theater is proud, once again, to bring back their annual St Patrick’s Day Celebration with The Foggy Dew Band at the Epping Playhouse! It promises to be fun for the whole family, featuring traditional Irish folk music with lead singer Kevin Murphy and his band. This 2 hour performance will have you dancing, singing, and laughing as they celebrate Irish heritage through song. Tickets are $10 at the door (no advanced ticket purchase), please note that tickets and concessions will be cash only.

MUSIC: DIVA, DIVA, DIVO! / The First Church (Nashua) / March 13th at 3pm

Part of the 2021/22 First Music (Free) Concert Series www.first-music.org

THEATRE: THE PHILADEPHIA STORY / March 4-13

The Lord family is transformed during the upheaval of their upcoming second wedding plans for Tracy Lord, as family values and love relationships are circumspect in this 1930s classic. The play retrospectively highlights Philadelphia’s high class society and norms of the early 1900s. http://milfordareaplayers.org

COMEDY in MANCHESTER THIS WEEKEND:

Jim Colliton / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / March 12th at 8:30pm

www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

Harrison Stebbins / Chunkys (Manchester) / March 12th 8:30pm

www.chunkys.com

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).