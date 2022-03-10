March 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 110 positive results with 7 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, March 10, 2022, DHHS announced 110 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 9. Today’s results include 84 people who tested positive by PCR test and 26 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 16 new cases from Tuesday, March 8 (11 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 112. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,049 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45% being female and 55% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (23), Grafton (14), Rockingham (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Merrimack (11), Cheshire (9), Belknap (4), Coos (4), Carroll (3), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 47 people hospitalized in NH with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 299,999 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 10, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 299,999 Recovered 296,536 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,414 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,049 Current Hospitalizations 47

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.