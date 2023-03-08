March 10: Manchester Central and Memorial Key Clubs team up for ice skating party

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Central and Memorial Key Clubs are teaming up to host an ice skating party Friday March 10 from 6:20-8:20 p.m.

The event will be held at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett. All proceeds from the event will go to Camp Sunshine, a summer camp in Casco, Maine, that offers free week-long programs for children with terminal illnesses and their families.

Entry will cost $5 and skate rentals will cost $4. An assortment of Aroma Joe’s drinks will be sold as well as baked goods (cash only). Bring your friends and family to skate and help raise money for this amazing cause.

Thank you to our sponsors, Aroma Joe’s, Kiwanis Club of Hooksett, and Barrett Insurance, for helping to make this event happen.