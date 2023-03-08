March 10: Manchester Central and Memorial Key Clubs team up for ice skating party

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Press Release Around Town, Events 0
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Press Release Around Town, Events 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Central Key Clubbers at 2022 Ice Skating Party/Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Central and Memorial Key Clubs are teaming up to host an ice skating party Friday March 10 from 6:20-8:20 p.m.

The event will be held at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett. All proceeds from the event will go to Camp Sunshine, a summer camp in Casco, Maine, that offers free week-long programs for children with terminal illnesses and their families.

Entry will cost $5 and skate rentals will cost $4. An assortment of Aroma Joe’s drinks will be sold as well as baked goods (cash only). Bring your friends and family to skate and help raise money for this amazing cause.

Thank you to our sponsors, Aroma Joe’s, Kiwanis Club of Hooksett, and Barrett Insurance, for helping to make this event happen.

 

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts