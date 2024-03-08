March 10: Discover the ‘Matriarchs of Manchester’ during afternoon tea at the Millyard Museum

MANCHESTER, NH – Attention history buffs and tea lovers – this is the perfect girls’ day out during Women’s History Month! Enjoy a traditional high tea at the Millyard Museum on March 10.

Limited spots are available for this celebration of the “Matriarchs of Manchester.” This spectacular afternoon of formal tea service, scrumptious eats, and a lively chat about some of the women who made their mark on Manchester.

Each table will showcase an American Girl doll taking the persona of a spectacular Manchester woman. From Molly Stark to May Gruber, step into the past and learn about the highlights of these ladies’ amazing lives. Trailblazers, mothers, daughters, entrepreneurs, and heroines, each woman brings a special view of her time.

Advanced registration is required. There are two seatings – at noon and 3 p.m. Spots are filling up fast. This is an event for all ages! Register online at manchesterhistoric.org and select your preferred seating.

Fancy dress is encouraged!

The high tea consists of 3 courses:

Savories: Paprika deviled eggs, Cucumber Sandwiches

Scones: with clotted cream and fresh preserves

Sweets: Sweets and treats sourced from local bakeries

And of course, Earl Grey tea.

The Matriarchs are: