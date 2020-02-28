March 10: Come out for the 14th Annual Michael Briggs Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser

MANCHESTER, NH — The public is invited to the 14th Annual Michael Briggs Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on March 10, from 5-7 p.m. (snow date March 13).

This annual event is held at Epsom Central School, 282 Black Hall Road, in Epson.

Menu includes tossed salad, garlic bread, dessert, and a beverage will be served, along with delicious spaghetti.

Tickets are available at the school —$5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under.

All proceeds will go toward an award for an Epsom eighth-grade graduating student and the Michael Briggs Community Center of Manchester. The award will be given to a student who chooses a post-secondary education or a public service career upon his/her high school graduation.