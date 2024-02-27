March 10: Battle of the Badges hockey championship for a cause at SNHU Arena

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 10 at 1 p.m. firefighters, police officers and first responders from across New Hampshire will assemble at the SNHU Arena to battle it out in one incredible competition — on and off the ice for the kids and families of Dartmouth Health Children’s.

FOR THE KIDS AND FAMILIES IN OUR REGION, AND BEYOND.

Battle of the Badges proceeds are used to help kids with critical services such as support when they are in pediatric intensive care and management of chronic illnesses, as well as patient and family support services.

To purchase tickets, visit chadhockey.org

VOLUNTEER AT BATTLE OF THE BADGES HOCKEY

Interested in volunteering at this year’s Battle of the Badges Hockey event? You can learn more by visiting this link.

