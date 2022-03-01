March 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 191 positive results with 24 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, DHHS announced 191 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, February 28. Today’s results include 56 people who tested positive by PCR test and 135 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 8 cases from Saturday, February 26 (5 by PCR and 3 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 40 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (36 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 771; an additional 4 new cases from Thursday, February 24 (3 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 552; an additional 7 new cases from Friday, February 25 (5 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 155; and an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, February 27 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 196. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,399 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (41), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (34), Grafton (30), Strafford (29), Merrimack (23), Coos (14), Belknap (12), Sullivan (12), Cheshire (10), and Carroll (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 82 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 298,626 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 1, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 298,626 Recovered 294,840 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,387 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,399 Current Hospitalizations 82

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Sept 6th, 2021 Male Rockingham 60-69 Week of Jan 10th, 2022 Male Cheshire 60-69 Week of Jan 24th, 2022 Male Rockingham 60-69 Week of Jan 31st, 2022 Male Hillsborough 50-59 Week of Jan 31st, 2022 Male Grafton 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.