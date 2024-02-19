March 1-14: Restaurant Week a collaborative celebration of fine food and entertainment





MANCHESTER, NH – In partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber, the Palace Theatre will hold its first Greater Manchester Restaurant Week from March 1 to 14, 2024.

Coinciding with the Palace Theatres’ professional production of the hit Broadway musical “The Prom,” which runs from March 1 to 24, Restaurant Week will add an extra layer of excitement to the city’s cultural scene. The award-winning Tony-nominated musical comedy also provides the perfect complement to a night out during Restaurant Week.

“We’re really excited to open The Prom at the Palace Theatre for the first time,” said Peter Ramsey, Palace Theatres’ president and CEO. “While seeing a new show, we want to encourage the community to explore restaurants that may also be new to them while celebrating the city’s vibrant dining scene.”

Though the name implies a seven-day event, the two-week celebration of the diverse culinary landscape of the city will offer residents and visitors the opportunity to support and explore nearly 30 participating restaurants. Many restaurants will offer special prix-fixe menus and others will have various specials and promotions.



“Pairing a Restaurant Week with the Palace Theatre’s production of PROM is quite a creative way to experience the culinary and cultural contributions of the Greater Manchester community,” said Cole Riel, Director of Small Business and Community Development at the Greater Manchester Chamber

For more information, a list of establishments participating in Restaurant Week and their specials and offerings, please visit palacetheatre.org/restaurant-week.

Tickets for The Prom are available at palacetheatre.org or by calling the Palace Theatre Box Office at 603-668-5588.

About The Palace Theatres

Built in 1914, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Palace Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center that hosts its own professional company, youth and teen program and presenting acts. It is committed to achieving its mission by preserving the historic facilities of the theatre, responding creatively to the cultural and entertainment needs of the community and governing in a fiscally responsible and strategic manner. Additional information is available at palacetheatre.org.

About the Greater Manchester Chamber

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org