Mar. 17: The Shaskeen sets the stage for Saint Patrick’s Day with food, drink, music & more

MANCHESTER, NH – Whenever Saint Patrick’s Day rolls around, it’s always fitting to spend part of it at a local Irish pub. There, the drinks are usually flowing with plenty of corned beef and cabbage to go around while music is being performed in a certain section of the establishment.

In Manchester, The Shaskeen fits the profile and also happens to be one of the best music venues in the city. The place is going to have a full day of festivities this Sunday starting from early in the morning until last call. It’s a prime opportunity to stop by for either breakfast, lunch or dinner while wearing your best Emerald-green attire, even if you’re just looking to have a drink and a moment to enjoy yourself.

For Miketon Graton and Neal Brown, co-owners of The Shaskeen along with Josh Ames and Jim Pliakos, both have their own opinions on St. Patrick’s Day. Graton views it as an inclusive celebration of Irish culture while Brown looks at it through a different lens, as a native of Northern Ireland.

“Saint Patrick’s Day is a day where everyone can be Irish,” Graton says. “It’s a celebration of music, the culture of Ireland, and the Irish-American traditions that formed over time. On Sunday, we will try to bring this to Manchester with a traditional Irish breakfast, Irish musicians, the Irish-American dish corned beef and cabbage, and a fair bit of craic. We open the pub at 5:30 a.m. with first pints at 6 a.m. and live music starting out back at 1 p.m. We will continue on throughout the day and you just might see a bagpiper or two.”

“Saint Patrick’s Day was somewhat boring, growing up in Northern Ireland, so I am always in awe at the splendor and passion people have for celebrating the day,” Brown adds. “Being part of a pub is just an added bonus, to witness the sights, sounds and shenanigans. We are an Irish bar every day of the year, but this day stands out as one to showcase our business. We don’t need green beer or plastic props to add to our magical charms.”

At 7 a.m., Guinness will be starting a promotion that’ll be going on all day. Later on at 1 p.m, local act Rockspring, who play a mix of rock & roll and bluegrass, will be starting the musical festivities. New England pub rockers The Rebel Collective are going to be playing their blend of Irish & Scottish traditionals along with a few originals beginning at 8 p.m. and the kitchen will be open until 9:30 p.m.

Saint Patrick’s Day can be a lot of fun when enjoyed in a prudent way and The Shaskeen is an ideal place to do exactly that. Before folks start celebrating this Sunday, Brown has one more thing he’d like everyone to know:

“It’s never ‘Patty’s Day’.”