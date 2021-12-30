Man’s body pulled from Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – The body of a man was pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday after it was spotted floating in the river by someone in the vicinity of Arms Park.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 a man’s body floating in the river under the Granite Street Bridge was reported to authorities. Manchester Fire

Department, Manchester Police and New Hampshire Marine Patrol responded to the scene. Fire crews staged near the park while Rescue 1 prepared to launch two boats from the area near Delta Dental Stadium boat ramp.

A caller, who was on the phone with dispatchers, reported the body was just south of the Granite Street Bridge and appeared to be caught in some debris along the river embankment. Crews arrived to find the body of a deceased person caught on a branch in the river on the East side of the river banks.

At this time the incident is under investigation and foul play is not suspected.

The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and positive identification.

Anyone who has further information related to this accident or who witnessed the incident are encouraged to contact Sgt Steve O’Connor at 603-227-2114 or by email at Stephen.J.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.