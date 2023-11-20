Mano E. Content, 92: Man of faith and soccer enthusiast, family was everything

MANCHESTER, NH – Jean E. “Mano” Content, 92, of Manchester died on November 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on November 13, 1931, he was the son of Marcele and Locianie (Frederick) Content. Jean was a soccer enthusiast and he played in various men’s leagues in both Haiti and Manchester.

Jean emigrated to the U.S. in the mid -1960s where he eventually settled with his wife and two young sons in Manchester. Jean worked for Pandora Industries until they closed in 1990. Prior to retirement, he worked in manufacturing for General Electric for many years.

Jean was a deeply religious man of strong faith. He will be remembered as a strong leader of his family, a hard worker, and a man who took great pride in the success of his family. Jean was a long-time member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was active in the men’s group.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marie L. (Lascaze) Content in 2000 and his sister, Beatrice Fequiere, in 2015.

Family members include his five children, Serge Emmanuel Content and Debbie Conery of Manchester, Ronald Content of Merrimack, Edward Content of Manchester, Marie Ange Carlton of North Carolina, Carline Content of Manchester; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jacques Choute and Paulette of Houston, TX, and Pierre Choute of NY and many well-loved nieces and nephews.

Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North Street, will be Friday, November 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 25, from 9 to 10 am, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

The Funeral Service will be live-streamed via this link.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Visiting Nurses Association of Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.