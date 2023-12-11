Manning House at Brookside Church among this year’s Preservation Alliance grantees

The N.H. Preservation Alliance, the statewide non-profit historic preservation organization, was pleased to help most of the successful non-profit and municipal groups. Eight rehabilitation and restoration projects received Preservation Alliance planning grants to prepare building assessments and several others received advice and technical assistance from Preservation Alliance staff.

Mason’s 1848 town hall is one of the LCHIP recipients assisted by the Alliance. A 2018 site visit resulted in assistance listing the building to the State Register of Historic Places, a planning grant to assess the building’s conditions, and additional timber framing analysis. Likewise, in Manchester, the Brookside Congregational Church benefited from assistance listing its ten-acre complex to the State Register and received a matching grant for an historic building assessment.

Another successful applicant, Plainfield Town Hall and its Maxfield Parrish stage set, were listed on the Preservation Alliance’s 2023 Seven to Save list. LCHIP funds will help continue foundation and drainage work aimed at mitigating moisture problems affecting the historic scenic curtains.