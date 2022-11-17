Manchester’s Wilhelm named as NH House Democratic Leader

CONCORD, N.H. – State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) has been named as the Democratic leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the upcoming legislative term.

Wilhelm defeated former speaker Steve Shurtleff (D-Concord) by a vote of 108-85. Shurtleff then made a motion to acclaim Wilhelm as the unanimous pick of the Democratic caucus, which was approved.

Wilhelm released the following statement following the caucus:

“I am grateful to my colleagues in the House for having chosen me and Representative Simpson to lead at one of the most important moments in the history of the institution. At a time when protecting abortion rights, strengthening public education, and addressing the high costs of living are at the very forefront of Granite Staters’ minds, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to deliver meaningful change for the people of New Hampshire, and act as a firewall against Republican policies that move our state backward.

“With the majority now sitting on a razor’s edge, we are also in a time of unparalleled challenges — and opportunity — within the House itself. I know that every single vote and every single voice in our caucus matters more than ever, and I am eager to listen and provide leadership that meets this unique moment.

“I want to express my gratitude to outgoing leader Representative David Cote, and my friend, Representative Steve Shurtleff, for who I will rely on for his deep experience in the House going forward.”

Deputy House Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson (D-Exeter) released the following statement following the caucus:

“I am truly humbled that our colleagues saw fit to charge Rep. Wilhelm and myself to lead the Democratic caucus through this historic time. So many challenges lie before us, and, with them, so many opportunities to improve the lives of hardworking Granite Staters. I am filled with optimism and resolve at the work ahead, and a deep well of gratitude for those who helped get us to where we are today.”