Manchester’s Ward 10 West Side team urges you to vote both sides of the ballot

For the last 10 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over 200,000 lives in the U.S. alone. I’ve known at least three people who have passed from COVID-19. You’ve probably known someone, too, who has passed from COVID-19.

We must take a look forward to try and improve our country. We desperately need bold political action to deal with this crisis on the local, state and federal levels. We need to make sure for this election, everyone who is of voting age, gets to vote.

You can request an absentee ballot from Manchester City Clerk’s Office in person, and VOTE right then and there. Or request the ballot via www.manchesternh.org and receive it in the mail.

Be sure you vote both sides of the ballot. We need to elect and re-elect people who are as concerned as you are about this COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 has changed our lives in many ways. One thing that hasn’t changed is our right to raise our voices and uplift the needs of our communities on Election Day and beyond.

Please VOTE on November 3 – polls in Manchester are open from 6 a..m-7 p.m. Our vote is our power. Be sure you use it to get our demands heard. VOTE!

Signed:

NH State Rep. Heidi Hamer

NH State Rep. Tim Smith