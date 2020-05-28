Manchester’s surge flex facility will remain open while others close

Thursday, May 28, 2020 Andrew Sylvia COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
SNHU ready for whatever happens next. Photo/SNHU President and CEO Paul LaBlanc via Twitter

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Adjutant General David Mikoliaties announced that most of the state’s clinical surge flex facilities will be broken down starting next week, but not Manchester’s.

The Manchester facility is located at the Stanley Spirou Field House on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University, and will join sites in Durham, Littleton and Plymouth in remaining open.

“My job is to plan for the worst and hope for the best, and when we stood these surge sites up our hope was to never have to turn the lights on,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Today’s announcement is welcome news for the state’s response to COVID19 and I would like to thank the National Guard and our local partners for their hard work in setting this network up.”

Shibinette added that the move came in large part to most local hospitals across the state now having built out surge space at their own facilities.

About Andrew Sylvia 1618 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.