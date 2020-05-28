Manchester’s surge flex facility will remain open while others close

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Adjutant General David Mikoliaties announced that most of the state’s clinical surge flex facilities will be broken down starting next week, but not Manchester’s.

The Manchester facility is located at the Stanley Spirou Field House on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University, and will join sites in Durham, Littleton and Plymouth in remaining open.

“My job is to plan for the worst and hope for the best, and when we stood these surge sites up our hope was to never have to turn the lights on,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Today’s announcement is welcome news for the state’s response to COVID19 and I would like to thank the National Guard and our local partners for their hard work in setting this network up.”

Shibinette added that the move came in large part to most local hospitals across the state now having built out surge space at their own facilities.