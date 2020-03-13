Manchester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

The following information was provided by the City of Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has come to the decision that, due to the information provided by the CDC regarding COVID-19, the Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade, scheduled for March 29, 2020, will be canceled.

We are canceling out of the concern for the safety, health and well-being of our downtown partners, spectators, fans and participants.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support. For a list of sponsors, please visit www.saintpatsnh.com

We are hopeful that each and every one of you will take measures to protect yourselves and your loved ones by adhering to the following:

What should I do to prepare/respond as an individual?

Practicing a few common-sense public health steps can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a 60 percent or greater alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

* Clean and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces at home and in the workplace.

* Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth.

* Stay home when you are sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Temporarily replace the handshake, hugs, and physical contact with a friendly wave.

For up-to-date- information on COVID-19 please go to https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/c dcs/2019-ncov.htm.