Manchester’s Independence Day celebration 2021 set for July 3

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester will conduct its 2021 Independence Day Celebration at Arms Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (rain date Monday, July 5th). Admission is free.

Please feel free to bring your own chairs and picnic dinner for your family. There will be no food vendors on site this year. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. No pets please. Portable toilets will be available.

Frank FM Radio on 106.3 will be remote at Arms Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a climbing wall on site where you can test your rock climbing ability for a fee. The fireworks display provided by Atlas PyroVision Productions will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Both the East- and West-bound spans of the Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic (foot and vehicular) at 8 a.m. on July 3.

Arms Park parking lot will be closed to vehicles starting at 6 p.m. The parking lot will be reserved for viewing thereafter. Commercial Stree will be restricted to pedestrians only beginning at 8 p.m.

If you require additional information please contact Janet Horvath at 624-6444 extension – 5347.

