Manchester’s Home Hike Challengers

On Friday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued the “Home Hike Challenge” and on Saturday, several Manchester residents answered that challenge.

Here are the tweets from people and places within Manchester we could find on Saturday night. If you have your own Home Hike Challenge photos from Manchester, please share them with us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed!

Beautiful day at Massabesic Lake, where people are safely going outside as part of the #HomeHikeChallenge. How Granite Staters are enjoying the outdoors at 5/6pm on @WMUR9 #WMUR pic.twitter.com/7XabmxaUs9 — Mike Cronin Jr. (@MikeCroninWMUR) April 4, 2020