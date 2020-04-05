Manchester’s Home Hike Challengers

Sunday, April 5, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Environment, Government 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

On Friday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued the “Home Hike Challenge” and on Saturday, several Manchester residents answered that challenge.

Here are the tweets from people and places within Manchester we could find on Saturday night. If you have your own Home Hike Challenge photos from Manchester, please share them with us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed!