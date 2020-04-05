Manchester’s Home Hike Challengers

On Friday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued the “Home Hike Challenge” and on Saturday, several Manchester residents answered that challenge.
Here are the tweets from people and places within Manchester we could find on Saturday night. If you have your own Home Hike Challenge photos from Manchester, please share them with us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed!
#HomeHikeChallenge on the Hands Across the Merrimack Bridge in Manchester, NH. @GovChrisSununu pic.twitter.com/78SNu0CaAM
— Adam Hanks (@AdamHanks13) April 4, 2020
#HomeHikeChallenge accepted @GovChrisSununu #LakeMassabesic #GetOutdoors pic.twitter.com/Oqtxp5HJ4T
— E (@EricP_14) April 4, 2020
Adventuring in our neighborhood brook. Lots of fun!! #mht #HomeHikeChallenge pic.twitter.com/DuBi5KB7Ty
— Katy Easterly Martey (@KatyMartey) April 4, 2020
#HomeHikeChallenge @hoodspondtrail @hooksettlibrary @AARPNH @flymanchester @TheWeeklyDion pic.twitter.com/bSARomGq43
— John Clayton (@ClaytonPlace) April 4, 2020
Beautiful day at Massabesic Lake, where people are safely going outside as part of the #HomeHikeChallenge. How Granite Staters are enjoying the outdoors at 5/6pm on @WMUR9 #WMUR pic.twitter.com/7XabmxaUs9
— Mike Cronin Jr. (@MikeCroninWMUR) April 4, 2020
@GovChrisSununu #homehikechallenge #NewHampshire #lake @LakeMassabesic pic.twitter.com/2jbbdtkpGP
— Jacqueline Leary (@jacqueleary) April 4, 2020
#HomeHikeChallenge @GovChrisSununu pic.twitter.com/oFhwe925oC
— Kyle Gallagher (@KLGallagher92) April 4, 2020
#HomeHikeChallenge @GovChrisSununu staying local at massabesic pic.twitter.com/0nGzOAb3zu
— Robert Ingham (@inghamr2) April 4, 2020
Headed up Rock Rimmon today as part of the #HomeHikeChallenge. #MHT pic.twitter.com/ZcQa96esCF
— Will Stewart (@W_Stewart) April 4, 2020