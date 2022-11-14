Manchester’s Hitchcock wins Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) honored prominent Manchester businessman and entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award for his leadership and support of New Hampshire’s community colleges. On November 3, surrounded by a large gathering of business, civic, political leaders and friends, the former chairman of the CCSNH board was recognized at a celebration at Manchester Community College.

“It’s my privilege to recognize two members of New Hampshire’s home team, Jeremy and Liz Hitchcock,” said Dr. Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH Chancellor. “Your leadership is inspiring, and we are truly fortunate to have you on our team. Thank you to Jeremy and Liz for all you have done for NH, your support for the Manchester community, and the Community College System of New Hampshire.”

Alongside his business enterprises, Hitchcock has been a champion of higher education, advocating for and supporting workforce development and education initiatives in New Hampshire. He served for 13 years on the CCSNH Board of Trustees and four years as chair before stepping down in 2021.

“My work at the community college system has given me an appreciation for how small the world really is,” said Jeremy Hitchcock. “There is no better place than a community college to ‘choose community,’ as the CCSNH tagline suggests, and collectively it makes an easy path forward for a better community for everyone. I am so humbled to be recognized with this award, to expand the circle of strong community college advocates, and to be part of such a wonderful group of past recipients who have all made an impact in New Hampshire.”

Proceeds from the event will support students in the community college system. In addition, The Hitchcock Family Fund was established through The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges as an endowed scholarship to benefit future generations of students at Manchester Community College.

The Walter R. Peterson Award recognizes individuals who reflect the late governor’s values, his legacy of public service and his commitment to higher education. Peterson served as New Hampshire’s governor from 1969 to 1973 and remained a strong supporter of higher education throughout his life, including as a trustee of CCSNH. Past recipients of this award include former Governors John Lynch and Jeanne Shaheen, Barbara Couch of Hypertherm, Alex Ray of The Common Man, and Paul Holloway of Holloway Motors.

Hitchcock and his wife Liz, who are Manchester natives, are technology entrepreneurs and investors whose companies, past and present, include Dyn, an Internet performance management company, Minim, an AI-driven residential managed WiFi and IoT security platform, and New North Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund investing in information assurance – AI/ML, cyber, and next-generation communications. They are the principals at Orbit Group, providing venture capital and private equity opportunities for community-building enterprises and economic development initiatives in Manchester; owners of the Bookery Manchester, an independent bookstore in downtown Manchester; and The Factory on Willow, a live/workspace for creators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Walter R. Peterson Award is presented through The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges. The Foundation provides greater access to educational opportunities through financial assistance for student scholarships, program development and enhancements to facilities across New Hampshire’s seven community colleges. It actively seeks contributions from public and private sources to create scholarships and program partnerships that prepare students for in-demand, skilled jobs to meet the needs in the workforce.

For information on the Foundation or to support New Hampshire’s community colleges, please visit GiveNHCC.org.