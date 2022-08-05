Manchester’s Cross named by Hassan as Granite Stater of the Month

Deborah Cross. Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) has named Manchester’s Deborah Cross as July’s “Granite Stater of the Month.”

After surviving Stage 4 cancer, Deborah used her artistic talents to create photo journals to help other cancer patients process their emotions and find resilience.

After recovering from endometrial cancer in 2014 and living cancer-free for almost four years, Deborah’s cancer came back. While she was devastated by the news, she also found solace in the creation of booklets with photos of nature in New Hampshire.

Some of the proceeds from the sales of the booklets go to the North of Boston Cancer Resource.

Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.

Past Manchester recipients have included a child that inspired a litter cleanup movement and a Paralympian.

To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form here.

