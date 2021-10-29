Manchester’s Adam Sandler adding exclusive experience to CHaD Storybook Tablescape Auction

LEBANON, N.H. – Comedian and Manchester native Adam Sandler is providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to potential bidders in the 2021 CHaD Storybook Tablescape Tour. The family of the winning bidder will be joined by Sandler for an exclusive virtual storybook reading by the talented actor, writer, and funny man.

Bidding is now available for this opportunity and runs until Oct. 31, at 6pm.

Sandler’s storybook session is the highlight of a robust online auction to support the CHaD Storybook Tablescape Tour, presented by SLC Group Holdings. Packages include several trips and getaways, craft food and beverage packages, spa services, and much more. Packages can be viewed and bids can be placed on the auction website, CHaDStorybook.AFrogs.org.

Funds raised by the auction support all 2021 Storybook efforts. Due to COVID-19, the Storybook Ball has been reimagined into this year’s Storybook Tablescape Tour. CHaD supporters, families, donors, and partners can enjoy a guided tour of the fall and Halloween-themed designed tables at the Bedford Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tours begin at 11:30 a.m. and participants will be guided by costumed characters as they view the works of a bevy of talented designers. These volunteers use their creative abilities to carry the theme of a children’s storybook to an elaborate table-top design.

Advance ticket purchases for the Tablescape Tour are required and can be obtained with a $10 donation per person at CHaDStorybookBall.org. Children 2 and under are free. All kids in attendance are encouraged to dress as their favorite storybook characters. Additional details can be found at CHaDStorybookBall.org.