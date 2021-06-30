Manchester woman wins $1.35 million from NH Lottery

CONCORD, N.H –The New Hampshire Lottery presented the team at Neighborhood Variety, located on 2626 Brown Avenue in Manchester, with a $13,500 retailer incentive check Thursday, June 24. Neighborhood Variety store managers Riz and Mini Bilimoriya were presented with the $13,500 retailer incentive check after the store sold a $2 million winning $25 Granite State Platinum Millions ticket. The top prize-winning ticket was sold to Manchester resident, Fran Koonping, who elected the cash option of $1,350,000(before taxes).

