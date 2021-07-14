Manchester wins U11 New Hampshire Cal Ripken Championship

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester’s U11 Cal Ripken baseball team won its third consecutive state championship on Tuesday, defeating Exeter, 4-0.

Manchester pitcher Chase Russell had a perfect game through two innings and a no-hitter through the game’s first ten outs, eventually giving up a double down the left field line to Exeter’s Ryan Allard in the fourth.

That would be Exeter’s only hit of the night. Meanwhile, the hosts had no problem getting hits of their own.

Manchester finished the first inning with a one-run lead after Kyle Levesque’s lead off hit later led to a run and Mason Ellison would lead off the second with a home run to left, the first of two Manchester runs in the second.

Russell knocked in the final Manchester run in the fifth, knocking home Evan Voveris on a bases loaded single.

Levesque had two hits and reached base after being hit in the leg in the fifth, Jayden Perez also reached twice with a single and a walk on the night.