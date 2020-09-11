Manchester West student tests positive for COVID-19

MANCHESTER, NH – A West student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the school district.

A school-wide memo was sent out Thursday indicating that although the student had participated in pre-season athletic conditioning, the student was not infectious while at practice. The student will isolate at home, according to Andrew Toland, the school district’s Director of Communication.

The city health department is doing a contract-tracing investigation.

As per protocol, anyone identified as a close contact with a positive case will be notified directly. Cases connected to schools are normally listed on the state’s COVID-19 school dashboard, however this case will be excluded because the student was not infectious while in school or participating in school-related activities, Toland said.

“As this is the first case we have been notified of this year, we are being as transparent as possible. We urge families to take this as a reminder that we need to remain vigilant in preventive measures,” Toland wrote in the memo that went to all parents and staff.

Further guidance from the school included the following reminder:

COVID-19 is spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. As with controlling the spread of other viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges everyone to take the following preventive measures: Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is recommended.

Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue away.

As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you.

Wear a mask or face covering.