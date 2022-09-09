Manchester West girls tumble to Fall Mountain, 6-0

MANCHESTER, NH — It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Manchester West girls soccer team. The Blue Knights have managed just one goal on the season, while struggling to an 0-5-0 record.

On Thursday, West played host to a talented young squad from Fall Mountain, coming out on the short end of a 6-0 decision.

Sophomore Selah Fredrick and freshman Charlotte Reilly led the way for the Wildcats with two goals each. Freshmen Aubrey Thomas and Maddie Hawkins also scored.

Manchester West continues to make progress. Freshman Eshaya Lauder and Tori Merced played well but the Blue Knights were unable to convert strong runs into quality scoring chances.

Fredrick got Fall Mountain (1-3-0) on the board less than two minutes into the game, settling a crossing pass and ripping a shot into the back of the net.

In the 10th minute, Thomas doubled the lead, taking a lead pass from Hawkins, fighting off some excellent defense and managing to squeeze off a right-footed shot that skittered past keeper Kelsea Durham.

Team speed turned out to be the biggest difference in the game. Manchester West was able to settle itself and held its own in the midfield for much of the half. A more aggressive style helped the Blue Knights win more than their share of 50/50 balls. However, that aggressive style required taking risks, which Fall Mountain took advantage of in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Reilly began setting herself up near the midfield stripe, free from potential offside calls. The Wildcats started looking to shoot passes through the seams into the attack zone and let Reilly do the rest. The speedy youngster was able to parlay her quickness into a pair of goals, giving Fall Mountain a 4-0 lead at intermission.

Fredrick’s second goal, in the opening minutes of the second half, put the game away.

Manchester West will be back in action Tuesday, on the road at Campbell.