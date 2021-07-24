Manchester voters will have 153 candidates on the ballot this September

Today was the final day of the filing period for the 2021 Manchester Municipal Election. Here’s a recap of what went down.

A total of 153 candidates have officially filed paperwork running for Mayor, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA), the Board of School Committee (BOSC) as well as poll moderators, clerks and selectmen within each of the city’s wards, with three candidates (Karen Soule, Lisa Freeman and Carlos Gonzalez) filing for election roles as well as seats on the BOSC.

Freeman left the BOSC in 2019 and filed to run for Ward 5’s BOSC seat on Friday, believing that the Manchester School District administration has not received enough support from the current BOSC and that the current BOSC also does not have a diversity of viewpoints.

“What I’m seeing on the school board right now, there’s no balance. It’s all one-sided and there’s no for lack of a better word, opposition on any ideas coming forth,” she said. “There needs to be some balance on this board, two views rather than one.”

Freeman filed alongside fellow BOSC candidates Ken Tassey (Ward 6), Will Infantine (At-Large) and Joseph Lachance (At-Large).

Infantine, a Republican State Representative and member of last year’s School Charter Commission, didn’t initially plan on running but felt that the current BOSC has been micro-managing district officials.

“Instead of complaining about it, I felt that I could do something about it, so that’s when I decided I should run.” he said.

Infantine added that he will run as a ticket along with Lachance for the board’s two at-large seats. Lachance said that he was excited to see new faces running this fall.

“That board needs a change, it’s been no secret and I’ve been out there telling people that unless we see new faces on that board, it will be more of the same thing,” said Lachance. “We’re going to get something done and with the proper people getting on that board who want to do something for the taxpayers and the students, we’ll be good. But this election will be key.”

Tassey, a first-time candidate, decided to run at the urging of Infantine and hopes to prevent “divisive concepts” from becoming part of the city’s curriculum.

The incumbent BOSC Member for Ward 6, Dan Bergeron, arrived shortly after the city clerk’s office closed. Bergeron could not be reached later by phone regarding whether he will run a write-in campaign.

With Infantine and Lachance, there are now five candidates for the BOSC’s two At-Large seats, and the filing period concluded with eight candidates for the BMA’s two At-Large seats.

Incumbent Joseph Kelly Levasseur filed for re-election on Friday, as did Winter Trabex.

Trabex, whose legal name is Mark Dennis, has written several pieces on Manchester Ink Link in the past regarding homelessness in the city and believes something must be done – and not enough has been done – by the board’s current members, particularly Levasseur.

“The housing situation is atrocious and I’m tired of seeing alderman, particularly Joe Kelly Levasseur making inappropriate comments and playing on their phone during meetings, I’m just tired of it,” she said. “I figured ‘you know what, it’s not that expensive (to file), I might as well give it a shot.’”

Trabex said she would not spend any additional money on campaigning. Meanwhile, Ed Sapienza, who became the third candidate for Ward 8’s Aldermanic race on Friday, said he would not seek any campaign contributions.

“I’m here to represent the people of Ward 8. That’s it in a nutshell,” he said. “Let’s go for it.”

Other final day filings for the BMA and BOSC included Joseph Mottola (Ward 1 – BMA), Bobby O’Sullivan (Ward 2 – BMA), Jim Lupien and Robin Rice (Ward 2 – BOSC), Gregory Krill (Ward 3 – BMA), Karen Lessard (Ward 3 – BOSC), Teresa Vigneault (Ward 5 – BMA), Francis Sullivan (Ward 9 – BOSC), and finally, Nicholas Pigeon and Timothy Sawyer (Ward 10 – BOSC).

A primary will be held in each ward on Sept. 21 with the general election being held on Nov. 2.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman At-Large

June Trisciani (7/12/21)

Elizabeth Moreau (7/12/21)

Anthony Harris (7/12/21)

Daniel O’Neil (7/13/21)

Mary Ngwanda Georges (7/16/21)

Dan Goonan (7/19/21)

Mark Dennis* (7/23/21)

Joseph Kelly Levasseur (7/23/21)

*- Legal name, see below

Board of School Committee At-Large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)

Stephen Focht (7/20/21)

William Infantine (7/23/21)

Joseph Lachance (7/23/21)

Ward 1

Alderman

Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)

Joseph Mottola (7/23/21)

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner (7/15/21)

Moderator

Sharyn Kelley (7/21/21)

Clerk

Aaron Losier (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Paul Allard (7/16/21)

Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)

Judy DiBurro Vitale (7/21/21)

Tracey Ecklund (7/21/21)

Ward 2

Alderman

Will Stewart (7/15/21)

Bobby O’Sullivan (7/23/21)

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)

Robin G. Rice (7/23/21)

Jim Lupien (7/23/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Clerk

Ryan Richman (7/21/21)

Adeel Tahir (7/23/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Gregory Krill (7/23/21)

Board of School Committee

Karen Soule (7/21/21)

Karen Lessard (7/23/21)

Moderator

Shannon MacLeod (7/23/21)

Peter Sullivan (7/23/21)

Clerk

Karen Soule (7/23/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Michael Soule (7/21/21)

Robert Dirusso (7/22/21)

Glory Mukendi (7/23/21)

Donald Stokes Jr. (7/23/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)

Jim Roy (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)

Moderator

Stephen N. Mathieu (7/21/21)

Jason Termini (7/21/21)

Clerk

Jean Mathieu (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Joseph P. Wade (7/21/21)

Marcella Termini (7/21/21)

Craig Donais (7/22/21)

John McGrath (7/23/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Tony Sapienza (7/20/21)

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)

Lisa Marie Freeman (7/23/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Clerk

Lisa Marie Freeman (7/23/21)

Angela Eisenbach (7/23/21)

Patricia Dwyer (7/23/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Deidre Christiansen (7/19/21)

Richard Komi** (7/22/21)

Sandy Eisenbach (7/23/21)

** – Komi filed for Moderator but withdrew on 7/23/21, and requested to file for selectman instead.

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)

Board of School Committee

Ken Tassey Jr. (7/23/21)

Moderator

Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)

Clerk

Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)

Jon DiPietro (7/23/21)

Selectmen

Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)

Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)

Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Mary Sullivan Heath (7/22/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)

Claire Roy (7/22/21)

Ward 8

Alderman

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)

Edward J. Sapienza (7/23/21)

Alderman (Special Election)

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)

Edward J. Sapienza (7/23/21)

Board of School Committee

Peter Perich (7/20/21)

Moderator

Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)

Craig Price (7/23/21)

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Betsi Devries (7/22/21)

Debra Corbeil (7/22/21)

Peter Bannon (7/23/21)

Annie Day (7/23/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Barbara Shaw (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Francis J. Sullivan (7/23/21)

Moderator

Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)

Candace Moulton (7/23/21)

Angella M. Chen Shadeed (7/23/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Lisa Masse (7/22/21)

Board of School Committee

Gary Hamer (7/13/21)

Nicholas Pigeon (7/23/21)

Timothy Sawyer (7/23/21)

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Marie L. King (7/15/21)

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)

Moderator

Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)

Clerk

Yury Polozov (7/23/21)

Michael Wolf (7/23/21)

Selectmen

Lucille Forest (7/16/21)

Pauline Janelle (7/20/21)

Kara Garavito (7/23/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Erin Kelly (7/12/21)

Jamie Brassill (7/21/21)

Dick Marston (7/22/21)

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

Carlos Gonzalez (7/22/21)

Moderator

Verna Perry-Beliveau (7/21/21)

Clerk

Deborah Coyne (7/21/21)

Constance M. Roy Czyzowski (7/23/21)

Selectmen

Carlos Gonzalez (7/22/21)

James Morin (7/22/21)

Christine M. Ordzie (7/23/21)

Bob Backus (7/23/21)

