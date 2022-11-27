Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding

Sunday, November 27, 2022 Press Release Civics, Government 0
Manchester’s VA Medical Center. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding.

Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:

  • urgent care
  • primary care
  • mental health
  • pharmacy
  • radiology
  • rehabilitation
  • spinal cord injury
  • traumatic brain injury
  • women’s clinic
  • 6th-floor surgical clinic
  • community living center

Floors 2 ,3 and 4 will be closed to veteran care use to water damage assessment and needed repairs for several days. Veterans with questions about their appointment should call the center at 603-4366 x3199.

