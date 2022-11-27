Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding.

Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:

urgent care

primary care

mental health

pharmacy

radiology

rehabilitation

spinal cord injury

traumatic brain injury

women’s clinic

6th-floor surgical clinic

community living center

Floors 2 ,3 and 4 will be closed to veteran care use to water damage assessment and needed repairs for several days. Veterans with questions about their appointment should call the center at 603-4366 x3199.