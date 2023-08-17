Manchester VA is recruiting community members to provide Medical Foster Homes for veterans in need

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester VA has established the Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program in New Hampshire. The program provides eligible Veterans the option of living in a family setting when they can no longer stay in their own home. Creating residential options for Veterans is a way to honor those who supported the defense of this nation.

Approved caregivers must meet annual training requirements and pass initial and yearly VA home safety inspections from the Fire and Safety Officer, Home-Based Primary Care Nurse, Dietician, and Physical Therapist. Federal background checks for interested caregivers, as well as residents in the home over 18 years of age, are required. The MFH program monitors and provides oversight of each MFH.

Kevin Keefe, the VA Manchester Healthcare System MFH coordinator, understands the challenges caregivers may encounter when opening their home to care for a Veteran.

“What I want potential caregivers to know is that they are never alone in this,” Keefe shared. “The VA provides support and training from initial inquiry and throughout the entire time a caregiver is caring for a Veteran. We at the VA are with you through the entire program.”

Placement in a MFH is voluntary and the MFH Program helps match eligible Veterans with approved homes and experienced caregivers who provide the Veteran with room and board, personal care and 24-hour supervision. Veterans in the program must meet criteria for admission and agree to receive in-home medical visits from the VA’s Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) team. Caregivers must be willing to actively engage with the HBPC team to carry out the Veteran’s treatment plan. Caregivers also receive support and education from the MFH coordinator throughout the year.

For Veterans, Medical Foster Homes are an affordable alternative to nursing homes or assisted living facilities. The cost for the Medical Foster Home is the responsibility of the Veteran or Veteran’s family, and caregivers are paid directly by the Veteran, Veteran’s family, or legal representative. These costs are based on the Veteran’s needs and financial resources. Veterans who qualify for Pension or Aid and Attendance benefits use these resources to assist in paying for the cost of MFH.

For more information about the MFH program and becoming a Medical Foster Home and caregiver, please contact Kevin Keefe, MFH Coordinator at (603) 657-4153 or kevin.keefe@va.gov or learn more at Medical Foster Home Program | VA Manchester Health Care | Veterans Affairs.