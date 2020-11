MANCHESTER, NH – Below are the unofficial election results from the State General Election and Special Municipal Election held on November 3, 2020, in Manchester. These results represent tabulated ballots only and do not include hand count ballots and write-in votes.

As for the Ballot Question, it has passed by a vote of 30,111 (yes) to 17,256 (no).

Official results of this election will be released by the Secretary of State upon certification.