Manchester teams ready to make waves this spring

Spring is a season of new birth, growth and hope. And those happen to be the best three words to describe the sports teams for Manchester Memorial, West and Central this spring.

There are newly formed teams, anticipation of players’ growth and development and hope that it will translate into improved win-loss totals.

Below is a look at some of the local teams that will be representing Manchester’s public schools this spring.

(Note: All of the spring coaches at the three schools were contacted for these previews but not all responded.)

Manchester Central Girls Tennis

Head Coach:

Karen Leclerc (2nd season)

Last Season:

12-2 (Only losses to eventual State Champion Bedford High)

Top Returning Athletes:

Emily Leclerc

Megan Haddad (Captain)

Lauren Bouthot (Captain)



“We have a lot of good athletes on the team. Soccer players make great tennis players and we have several of them,” said Leclerc.

Promising Newcomer:

None named

Expectations for this Season:

“Our goal would be to go as far as possible in the team competition. I have a great group of hard working girls who are great athletes, which is a must on the tennis court!” said Leclerc

Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenge right now is probably the weather and getting enough time on the court,” said Leclerc.

Early Season Results

Win over Bishop Guertin (8-1)

Win over Salem (8-1)

Win over Nashua South (8-0)

Manchester Memorial Girls Tennis

Head Coach:

Natalia Hesse (14th season)

Top Returning Athletes:

Hallee Norton (Captain)

Kira Sapmpinato (Captain)

Promising Newcomer:

Stephanie Heys

Expectations for this Season:

“I would like my team to enjoy play tennis, to learn as many skills as they can. And, of course to finish every meet with as many wins as possible,” said Hesse.

Biggest Challenge:

“The biggest challenge for my team is to stay mentally strong and keep confidence through out a game without feelings of stressed, which is kind of normal but this qualities gained through the experience of longer playing tennis. I’m sure the more they will be in this sport the more confidence they gain,” said Hesse

Early Season Results

Win over Keene (7-2)

Win over Spaulding (5-4)

Next match vs. Nashua North, April 15

Manchester Memorial/Central Boys Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Jordan D’Onofrio (2nd season)

Last Season

3-6 record (lost to Derryfield in the first round of the playoffs)

Top Returning Athletes:

Senior Braden Hafeman-A (Memorial) Captain

Senior Gavin Lins-OM (Central) Captain

Senior August Connors-LSM (Memorial) Captain

Junior Carter Beland – D

Senior Reagan Fort-LSM

Senior Parker Burgess – DM

Junior Liam Murphy – OM

Sophomore Joey Velez – Attack

Senior Demetri Alexander – D

Junior Mene Adumene – G

Promising Newcomers:

Junior Owen Kelley – D

Sophomore Talen Perron – A

Freshman Trevor Wong – OM

Senior Brennan Beland – OM

Junior Colin Fields – OM

Sophomore Mack Tripp – D

Expectations for this Season:

“We expect to be a competitive team and push to make a playoff spot. We have a lot of great athletes that we hope continue to improve their lacrosse specific skills as the season progresses. We will be a tough and physical opponent,” said D’Onofrio.

Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenge is experience, we have a very young team in terms of lacrosse experience. However, our guys have done a tremendous job all offseason and training camp learning as much of the game as they possibly can,” said D’Onofrio.

Early Season Schedule

vs. Hanover, April 11

vs. Salem, April 13

vs. Timberlane, April 15

Manchester West Softball (co-op with Trinity High School)

By Ryan O’Connor

Head Coach:

Hope Willard (First season as head coach following two years as an assistant)

Last Season:

Reached playoffs, lost in first round

Top Returning Athletes:

Emma Service (Captain)

Emily Deleault (Captain)

Kiera Gilman (Captain)

Riley McNamara (Captain)

Promising Newcomer:

“At this time, Trinity-West is a young team, and I am currently still assessing the many talents of the team,” said Willard.”

Expectations for this Season:

“As the head coach, my expectation for the season is to increase the commitment to the team and co-op,” said Willard, “as well as each player being able to improve on her skills for the sport.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Trinity-West’s biggest challenge revolves around the integration of the two previous-opposing schools,” said Willard.

Early Season Schedule