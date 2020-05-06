Manchester Takeout Day scheduled for May 14

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Mayor Joyce Craig, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber and Intown Manchester announced Manchester Takeout Day, scheduled for Thursday, May 14.

“On May 14, we’re asking people — if they can — to order take-out, get curbside pick-up or delivery from one of the many local restaurants in Manchester,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The COVID-19 pandemic has halted normal operation of our vibrant restaurant community and as a result, they are struggling. Manchester Takeout Day presents a great opportunity for all of us to show support for our friends in the restaurant industry while enjoying a meal from your favorite local restaurant.”

“I am excited and impressed to have come across so many examples of businesses and organizations finding ways to adapt, prepare, and plan for what’s next – even when we’re not sure yet what this ‘next normal, looks like. Our restaurant community’s perseverance is inspiring as they make fundamental changes to every aspect of their business,” said Michael Skelton, President & CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber. “I know that people of Manchester will rally around and support our eateries as they re-open, and a great way to kick-off this effort is to order takeout on Manchester Takeout Day, Thursday, May 14th. Let’s show up for them as they have served us and our community time and time again.”

“For all of the times you’ve gone to your favorite dining spot, and are treated like royalty, now is the time you can really show your appreciation,” said Sara Beaudry, Intown Manchester Executive Director. “May 14 is Manchester Takeout Day and it’s a way you can give back to local restaurants when they could use a boost. We are in this together and your support will go a long way.”

Manchester Takeout Day Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/event s/164199461676133/