Manchester SWAT Team helps Bedford Police catch wanted suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. – At approximately 3 a.m. on June 3, Manchester Police responded to the Comfort Inn on Queen City Avenue to assist Bedford Police apprehend a wanted suspect.

That suspect was Cristian Castro, 34, of New York City. Castro allegedly fired a gun during a domestic dispute in Bedford and was believed to have fled to the hotel with a woman and two children.

According to Bedford Police, the domestic dispute took place on Donald Street in Bedford at approximately 10:42 p.m. A single shot had been fired and no one was injured.

Given the serious nature of the confrontation, the Manchester SWAT Team was deployed along with several officers and Castro was taken into custody at approximately 5:30 a.m. without incident.

He was transported to the Bedford Police Department on charges of alleged reckless conduct, simple assault, criminal threatening and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Castro’s arraignment will take place on Monday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at Hillsborough County Superior Court North. Castro is considered innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.