Manchester state representative honored by national organization

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) was one of 16 elected officials from across the U.S. named to the Outstanding Rising Leaders list by the NewDEAL organization.

The NewDEAL describes itself as a national network of rising state and local leaders who are pro-growth progressives, with 209 members added to the list over the past 12 years, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in 2021.

The organization says it selected Wilhelm due to his work on strengthening democracy, supporting the creative economy and small business during the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressing “brain drain” in New Hampshire.

“We are in a critical moment for state and local leaders as we work to channel transformational levels of federal aid while grappling with the challenges that will continue to affect the economic security of New Hampshire for decades to come,” said Wilhelm. “I look forward to sharing lessons with and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance, and I am excited to be part of NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”