Manchester Senators recognize Organ Donation Awareness Month

CONCORD – On Friday, April 2nd, Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester), Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester), and Senator Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester) gathered to honor Organ Donor Awareness Month, recognized every April.

After the ceremony, the Senators offered the following statement:

“We’re so honored to recognize the critically important role organ donation plays in our communities far and wide. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles for their critical role in ensuring a simple process for individuals wishing to become organ donors. Organ donation is heroic and touches not just one life, but so many. This spirit of selflessness is inspiring and an example for us all.”