Manchester Schools update: Fall overview and updates to be delivered at July 20 BOSC meeting

Upcoming school year: We understand that students, families and staff are all anxious about the upcoming school year. On July 20 Superintendent John Goldhardt will provide the Board of School Committee with updated information, including an overview, including key safety recommendations, of the three learning formats we have been preparing for:

School-Based Learning (students attend school in the school building)

Hybrid Learning (students attend a blended combination of in school and remote learning days)

Remote Learning (students attend school online)

We have been working since May to plan for safely reopening schools. For a district of Manchester’s size, this is a complex process. As we work through logistical planning, we are seeking specific information from families through a survey. If you have not yet completed this survey, you can find links below (responses are due by Wednesday, July 22). Please note: this survey is intended to assist the district in logistical planning – parents and staff will have the opportunity to send comments and questions.

The meeting on Monday will be held remotely. You can submit comments at publiccomment@mansd.org prior to the start of the meeting (comments should be limited to 400 words). You can watch the meeting at https://www.manchestertv.org/ 22.

Stopping the spread of COVID-19: We all must work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. You can do your part by wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting large group interactions, and getting a test for COVID-19. Here are resources for testing:

Call Your Doctor – Most health care organizations are providing testing.

– Most health care organizations are providing testing. City of Manchester Mobile Testing Site – Every Tuesday in July, FREE testing all ages, Drive Thru or Walk Thru, East and West side locations offered, Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 603-668-1547.

– Every Tuesday in July, FREE testing all ages, Drive Thru or Walk Thru, East and West side locations offered, Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 603-668-1547. Rite Aid Pharmacy – 1631 Elm Street, Free Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Appointments are required and can be scheduled online: https://www.riteaid.com/ pharmacy/services/covid-19- testing

– 1631 Elm Street, Free Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Appointments are required and can be scheduled online: https://www.riteaid.com/ pharmacy/services/covid-19- testing CVS Pharmacy – 432 South Main Street, Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Health insurance will be processed, ID is required, Appointments can be scheduled online: https://www.cvs.com/ minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Contact preferences: Families – please review your SchoolMessenger notification preferences by logging into your SchoolMessenger account at http://go.schoolmessenger.com. If you have never logged in before, you will need to follow prompts on that page to set up your account.

Summer Learning: Don’t forget to check out our choice boards, create your own Summer Learning Activity Sheet and Journal and view our summer reading list at bookedforsummer.mansd.org.

Meal distribution

MSD summer meals – bus stops and pick up locations: Manchester School District will continue to distribute food throughout the summer by bus. Note: We have made some changes to the South Route. You can find updated routes on our website.

In addition to the four bus routes, we are distributing from four locations each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-9:30 a.m. Those locations are: Beech Street Elementary School, Northwest Elementary School, West High School and Hillside Middle School.

Meal options available from our community partners:

YMCA continues to offer dinners: The YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., will continue to offer grab-and-go dinners for children 18 and younger through the summer. Meal pickups are available weeknights from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Southern New Hampshire Services meals: Throughout the summer, SNHS will provide free meals for children at sites around the city. You can find the full list of locations and times by clicking here.

Boys & Girls Club continues to offer meals: The Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., will continue to provide grab-and-go meals for families through the summer, though the hours have changed. Meal pickups are available weekdays from 3:30-5 p.m. You can get meals by driving up on the Walnut Street side of the building (bus stop side).