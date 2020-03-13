Manchester schools remain open for now, with possibility of extended school closure

MANCHESTER, NH – This evening, Manchester School District sent an update from Dr. John Goldhardt to members of our school community to provide updates on our response to COVID-19.

“We understand this is a stressful time but our staff is working hard and in constant contact with public health officials to ensure we are acting in the best interests of our entire school community,” Goldhardt said. “I ask you to do your best to be patient, and please be kind to one another. We will work to keep you updated on this rapidly changing situation.”

Here are key updates:

School is open: Manchester public schools remain open. We are currently following our Emergency Operations Plan, and we are working closely with the city Health Department and state officials to ensure the safety and well being of students, staff, and families. As part of our Emergency Operations Plan, we are preparing for the possibility of an extended school closure, however nothing is imminent.

If you choose to keep your child home: We understand that you may not want to send your child to school – our recommendation is to communicate with the school principal if you choose to keep your child home so that you can coordinate plans.

Cancellations: All international trips are being canceled or postponed, while other field trips are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Similarly, school events are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Our athletic director is working with our athletic affiliations including the NHIAA to determine plans for Spring sporting events. All NHIAA tournaments have been canceled.

Cleaning: We are currently following standard cleaning procedures in school facilities, and our custodial services provider is prepared to implement an elevated response in consultation with the Health Department and school district.

More information: We will continue to provide updates, and we have created a frequently asked questions document on our website at www.mansd.org. You can also find all prior communications on our website. If you have further questions, you can send them to covid19@mansd.org.