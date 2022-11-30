Manchester schools receive $544,352 for school safety initiatives

CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Executive Council approved just over $9.8 million in school safety funding to schools across the state, including $544,352 to Manchester public schools.

A total of 20 Manchester public schools received money from the funding allocation, which was allocated through Security Action for Education (SAFE) grants. The SAFE Grant program was established in 2022, with the grant funding following $3.9 million allocated earlier this year and $43.9 million allocated since 2017 toward school safety in New Hampshire.

“New Hampshire is not immune to the tragedies we have seen unfold across the country,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who added that New Hampshire remains “committed as ever to providing many as many resources as possible to ensure schools are equipped with the resources and training to be prepared.”

Manchester West High School received the most SAFE Grant funding among Manchester schools, totalling $40,700.

A total of 335 projects throughout 249 public and non-public schools have received SAFE Grant awards, with awards capped at $100,000 per school.