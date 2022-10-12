Manchester schools need more eggs (and other updates from Tuesday’s BOSC meeting)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) didn’t have any agenda item that dominated their Tuesday night meeting, but here are a few topics they discussed.

Egg shortages in school cafeterias

Manchester School District Chief Financial Officer Karen DeFrancis told the board that the district’s Food and Nutrition team has noticed a shortage of eggs as part of trucking shortages. DeFrancis said that School Food and Nutrition Services Director Jim Connors is provisioning the district’s cafeterias with a redundant mindset, but some school meals may be changed and some meal prices may alter due to the shortage.

Meal pilot program expected soon at Memorial

Manchester School District Chief Equity Officer Tina Philibotte told the board that a pilot program at Memorial will begin soon offering alternative school lunches to students who face dietary restrictions due to allergenic, religious or moral reasons.

The initiative began from concerns last spring from students seeking more diverse foods.

Ward 6 BOSC Member Ken Tassey, who has asked that the district provide kosher and halal meals for students in the past, praised the news.

District nursing shortage almost filled

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis said that there are two applicants for the final two nursing vacancies within Manchester’s schools. That shortage was down to five schools as of last week, with some of those positions already filled as of Tuesday night.

Gillis said that the ultimate goal is to staff each nursing position in the district with “in-house” nurses, as some positions are currently staffed by non-district employees serving as independent contractors.

School district hiring coaches

As the fall sports season winds down, 56 coaching positions remain vacant across Manchester’s public schools.

