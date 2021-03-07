Manchester schools have three basketball teams and a hockey team left after tournament opening week

Sunday, March 7, 2021 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

After the first few rounds of the NHIAA Basketball and Ice Hockey tournaments, here’s an overview of where Manchester’s teams stand on the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Royce Williams goes up for a layup on March 4,2021. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Boys’ Basketball

Manchester Central: Lost 64-55 in Division I First Round to Bedford

Manchester Memorial: Lost 67-49 in Division I Preliminary Round to Trinity

Manchester West: Lost 56-55 in Division II Quarterfinal to Pelham

Trinity: vs. Winnacunnet in Division I Semifinal (Wednesday – 5 p.m. at Oyster River High School)

Derryfield: Lost 59-53 in Division IV First Round to Holy Family

Holy Family: vs. Portsmouth Christian in Division IV Semifinal (Wednesday – 5 p.m. at Plymouth High School)

Memorial Coach Greg Coutreau consoles senior Elsa Gustafson in what was her final high school game.

Girls’ Basketball

Manchester Central: Lost 51-44 in Division I First Round to Manchester Memorial

Manchester Memorial: Lost 67-44 in Division I Preliminary Round to Bedford

Manchester West: Lost 54-26 in Division II Preliminary Round to Pelham

Trinity: Lost 39-38 in Division I First Round to Goffstown

Derryfield: at Hinsdale in Division IV Quarterfinals (Sunday – 5 p.m.)

Holy Family: Lost 54-32 in Division IV Preliminary Round to Derryfield

Freshman Michael Blair gained significant experience as a freshman. Photo/Ryan O’Connor

Boys’ Hockey

Central/West: Lost 8-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Exeter

Manchester Memorial: Lost 5-1 in Division II Quarterfinal to Merrimack

Trinity: Lost 3-2 (OT) in Division I Preliminary Round to Bedford

Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield: vs. Kennett in Division III Semifinal (Wednesday – 8 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord)

Girls’ Hockey

Memorial/Central: Lost 9-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Concord

Bishop Brady/Trinity/West: Lost 7-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Pinkerton

About Andrew Sylvia 2031 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.