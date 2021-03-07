Manchester schools have three basketball teams and a hockey team left after tournament opening week

After the first few rounds of the NHIAA Basketball and Ice Hockey tournaments, here’s an overview of where Manchester’s teams stand on the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Boys’ Basketball
Manchester Central: Lost 64-55 in Division I First Round to Bedford
Manchester Memorial: Lost 67-49 in Division I Preliminary Round to Trinity
Manchester West: Lost 56-55 in Division II Quarterfinal to Pelham
Trinity: vs. Winnacunnet in Division I Semifinal (Wednesday – 5 p.m. at Oyster River High School)
Derryfield: Lost 59-53 in Division IV First Round to Holy Family
Holy Family: vs. Portsmouth Christian in Division IV Semifinal (Wednesday – 5 p.m. at Plymouth High School)
Girls’ Basketball
Manchester Central: Lost 51-44 in Division I First Round to Manchester Memorial
Manchester Memorial: Lost 67-44 in Division I Preliminary Round to Bedford
Manchester West: Lost 54-26 in Division II Preliminary Round to Pelham
Trinity: Lost 39-38 in Division I First Round to Goffstown
Derryfield: at Hinsdale in Division IV Quarterfinals (Sunday – 5 p.m.)
Holy Family: Lost 54-32 in Division IV Preliminary Round to Derryfield
Boys’ Hockey
Central/West: Lost 8-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Exeter
Manchester Memorial: Lost 5-1 in Division II Quarterfinal to Merrimack
Trinity: Lost 3-2 (OT) in Division I Preliminary Round to Bedford
Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield: vs. Kennett in Division III Semifinal (Wednesday – 8 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord)
Girls’ Hockey
Memorial/Central: Lost 9-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Concord
Bishop Brady/Trinity/West: Lost 7-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Pinkerton