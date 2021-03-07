Manchester schools have three basketball teams and a hockey team left after tournament opening week

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

After the first few rounds of the NHIAA Basketball and Ice Hockey tournaments, here’s an overview of where Manchester’s teams stand on the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Boys’ Basketball

Manchester Central: Lost 64-55 in Division I First Round to Bedford

Manchester Memorial: Lost 67-49 in Division I Preliminary Round to Trinity

Manchester West: Lost 56-55 in Division II Quarterfinal to Pelham

Trinity: vs. Winnacunnet in Division I Semifinal (Wednesday – 5 p.m. at Oyster River High School)

Derryfield: Lost 59-53 in Division IV First Round to Holy Family

Holy Family: vs. Portsmouth Christian in Division IV Semifinal (Wednesday – 5 p.m. at Plymouth High School)

Girls’ Basketball

Manchester Central: Lost 51-44 in Division I First Round to Manchester Memorial

Manchester Memorial: Lost 67-44 in Division I Preliminary Round to Bedford

Manchester West: Lost 54-26 in Division II Preliminary Round to Pelham

Trinity: Lost 39-38 in Division I First Round to Goffstown

Derryfield: at Hinsdale in Division IV Quarterfinals (Sunday – 5 p.m.)

Holy Family: Lost 54-32 in Division IV Preliminary Round to Derryfield

Boys’ Hockey

Central/West: Lost 8-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Exeter

Manchester Memorial: Lost 5-1 in Division II Quarterfinal to Merrimack

Trinity: Lost 3-2 (OT) in Division I Preliminary Round to Bedford

Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield: vs. Kennett in Division III Semifinal (Wednesday – 8 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord)

Girls’ Hockey

Memorial/Central: Lost 9-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Concord

Bishop Brady/Trinity/West: Lost 7-0 in Division I Preliminary Round to Pinkerton