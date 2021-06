MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District on Sunday called off school for Monday due to the extreme heat.

The school announced it will be closed on June 7, although a heatwave – officially three consecutive days with temperatures in the 90s – is expected to last until Thursday

“Our school buildings are not equipped for the sustained extreme heat we are experiencing. With temperatures inside buildings already reaching the lower 90s, we would be putting staff and students at risk,” the district wrote in a statement.

The district said it will re-evaluate the weather forecast Monday and make a decision as soon as possible to allow families to plan for the week ahead.

Meals will be available for pickup from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at West High and Beech Street School.