Manchester schools and police alerted to social media threats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Manchester School District announced that they have been made aware of social media posts referencing threats of violence at unspecified schools planned for Friday.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt said that they are in communication with the Manchester Police Department about these potss and there is no information at this time to suggest that there is a credible threat of violence to any public schools in Manchester.

Goldhardt added that comparable posts are occurring across the country, and that the Manchester School District is ready to take action when needed.

Anyone with information regarding potential threats of violence related to a school or schools in Manchester is requested to contact school administrators, the school resource officer or officers at that school or the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.