Manchester school leaders tout progress during presentation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, local business leaders and residents gathered with Manchester School District officials to hear the second annual State of the Manchester School District presentation.

Following opening remarks from Manchester Proud Coordinator Barry Brensinger and Manchester Chamber of Commerce CEO Heather McGrail, Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Chmiel Gillis and her team provided an overview of the past year’s accomplishments.

The school district leaders provided a list of things done over the past year ranging from progress on goals to new computer system upgrades to a new website and logo among other topics, capped off with news about a new attendance program called “Show Up Manchester” and the announcement that Bakersville Elementary School will become the first dual language immersion school in New Hampshire.

After the list of accomplishments, Gillis took questions submitted by the audience and people online, posited by McGrail. In response to some of the questions, Gillis said that recent issues with bus service are on track to be completely resolved within the next few days, student outcomes have improved due to more standardization between schools as students rise through grade levels and collaboration has improved since the end of the COVID pandemic.

“We have ben able to achieve great programs for Manchester’s public schools because our whole community has a shared vision to strengthen our schools and is resolved to support students and increase student achievement,” said Gillis.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig closed the program noting efforts to reduce staff openings in the school district since she became mayor in 2018, progress with a new partnership with SNHU that is helping to train teachers and reminisced on all the teachers that made an impact on her life when she was a student in Manchester’s schools as well as all the students that met her before Board of School Committee meetings who got a chance to believe that one day they could be mayor too.

“The success of our public schools is critical to the success of our community in one way or another,” said Craig. “We all feel the successes of our schools. Their challenges are our challenges. Their strength is our strength.”