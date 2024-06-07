State-of-the-Art modular classrooms arrive in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Signaling that the transformation of numerous schools across the Manchester School District is under way, school and city officials welcomed the arrival of the brand-new modular classrooms that will fill critical learning needs leading up to and during the district-wide renovation and construction work scheduled to begin in early 2025. A total of 72 modern, prefabricated classroom and office units will be pieced together to create six fully operational buildings this fall, providing high-quality teaching and learning space for upwards of 1,000 students.

These custom-configured modular classrooms are being delivered to several elementary and all four middle schools across the district. Over the summer, the units will be placed adjacent to school buildings with landscaping and walkways that link them to each location and create seamless access for students and staff. Constructed by Triumph Modular for the Manchester School District, these classroom units feature full amenities including heating, air conditioning, restrooms, storage and full connectivity to each school’s electrical and IT systems.

“The arrival of these new modular classrooms represents a critical step towards modernizing our schools so they can serve our students and families for decades as quality centers for learning and as part of the fabric of Manchester,” said Manchester Superintendent Jennifer Gillis. “With these units serving as extensions of our schools, we’ll be able to begin key renovations and construction while simultaneously having upgraded space to support a vibrant and dynamic learning environment for Manchester’s youngest learners.”

The classrooms began arriving in late May are being temporarily stored on flatbed trailers until they are placed into their locations adjacent to six schools and other site work, such as siding and landscaping, are completed. The 72 modular units include 56 classrooms and 16 additional spaces for offices, meeting rooms and other educational purposes. They are expected to be fully operational before the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

Approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in late 2023, this $306 million-dollar, multi-phased project is a cornerstone of the Manchester School District’s Long-Term Facilities Planning Project, aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure and supporting Manchester’s future. “Priority One” of this project includes the closure of Henry Wilson Elementary School, constructing a new elementary school near the current Beech Street School, shifting Hillside and McLaughlin Middle Schools to the grade 5-8 model, and additions and renovations at all four middle schools to properly accommodate fifth grade students and the “team” middle school model.

“This will be an exciting summer for our school community and city as the transformation of many of our schools moves into this phase,” said Jim O’Connell, vice chair of the Manchester Board of School Committee. “These new classrooms were fabricated by Triumph, who specialize in this work, and took into account our specific needs for these spaces. These resources will enable us to provide high quality learning environments while the district-wide transformation moves forward. This work represents an investment in our schools that will pay dividends back to our communities for decades to come.”

For more information about the Manchester Priority One project, please visit the Manchester School District’s Facilities Planning page at https://www.mansd.org/page/facilities-planning.