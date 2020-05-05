Manchester School District update: It’s teacher appreciation week!

Below is the latest updated from Manchester School District, which comes with some bonus footage.

Dancing seems to be something that brings everyone together during this strange, disconnected time, from principals and teachers to students. Jewett Street School has put the call out for student submissions with a delightful video. Check it out.

The Jewett Dance Party: Call for submissions on Vimeo.

Welcome back. We’re into the final stretch of a very unusual school year. This week is Teacher Appreciation Week – and it is especially important this year. But we also wanted to make sure that parents and guardians know how appreciated you are, too. Remote learning is a new challenge and it can be frustrating – we are proud of your effort.

We took a break with our email updates during vacation. Going forward, we will send one email a week with our major updates and reminders. We hope these updates have been helpful to families. If you have questions, you can always contact your student’s school or send an email to communications@mansd.org.

Here are today’s updates and reminders:

Meal distribution

MSD continues to distribute breakfast and lunch: We are continuing to deliver meals using our bus routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You can find the updated delivery routes at www.mansd.org.

YMCA offers dinner (and also breakfast and lunch): If you cannot pick up breakfast and lunch at one of the bus stops, you can pick those meals up at the YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Y is preparing dinners for children 18 and younger, so you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner for your students in one stop.

Boys & Girls Club grab and go meals: The Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., also provides grab-and-go meals for families every weekday from 2:30-4 p.m. You can get meals by driving up on the Walnut Street side of the building (bus stop side).

Weekend food from SNHU: We will continue weekend meal package distribution this Saturday, May 9. All meals were donated and prepared by Southern New Hampshire University. The schedule for this weekend is below.

Main locations

Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Manchester Police Athletic League, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside Ave.: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Secondary locations

Smyth Road School, 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 a.m.

Crystal Lake Park, 679 Bodwell Road: 10:30-11 a.m.

Special education survey

State seeking parent feedback: The New Hampshire Department of Education is seeking feedback from parents of children with disabilities. Your responses will help learn more about how school districts are involving families in their child’s education. Participation in this survey is voluntary and your responses will be kept confidential. Survey responses are being collected electronically until June 30.

For families of students in K-12, the survey is located at http://bit.ly/nhdoefamilyk12. For families of students in preschool, the survey is located at http://bit.ly/ nhdoefamilypreschool. For additional information please visit the NHDOE website at Parent Involvement in Special Education Survey | Department of Education. If you need assistance, please contact Panorama Education’s support team at support+NHDOE@panoramaed.com; or Mary Lane, Educational Consultant, New Hampshire Bureau of Student Support at Mary.Lane@doe.nh.gov or (603) 271-3740.

Free resources and activities

Fisher Cats STEM Day is May 6: The New Hampshire Fisher Cats present Virtual Manchester Schools STEM Day on Wednesday, May 6. Throughout the day, the Fisher Cats will be posting videos, photos, and STEM activities for students to take part in at www.facebook.com/nhfishercats/ .

Granite YMCA has help for families: The Granite YMCA has responded in a big way to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis. As you may know, they are distributing meals for children each weekday, but they are also offering child care for essential personnel, online fitness classes and also keeping the elderly community in mind. You can find all of the resources they’re offering at www.graniteymca.org/covid-19.

Fortitude Health and Training free classes online: Students and families can take part in a fun fitness class courtesy of Fortitude Health and Training of Manchester. Classes will be streamed live on Instagram at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can find the classes by searching for @fortitudehealthandtraining on Instagram. This week, the call-outs will be for the high schools – be sure to check it out.