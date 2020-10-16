Manchester School District unveils COVID-19 dashboard

MANCHESTER, NH – The following is information released Friday by Manchester School District, including expansion of hybrid learning, an updated on a mobile food bank coming to Manchester Oct. 30, and the launch of a school district COVID-19 dashboard.

School district COVID-19 dashboard: We have been working to build a COVID-19 dashboard specific to Manchester School District. We launched that dashboard today. You can view the dashboard here. Note: the dashboard replaces the weekly update we had been including in these emails.

The dashboard includes COVID-19 data for the school district as well as the community-level data that is used in our metric.

The dashboard is a project of the Manchester School District and the Manchester Health Department. Data is updated throughout the week. You can send feedback on the dashboard to communications@mansd.org.

Hybrid learning: This week, MSD started expanding hybrid learning to more grade levels. That will continue next week, with more grade levels going back at our elementary and middle schools. You can click here to see when each grade at each school is scheduled to begin hybrid.

Hybrid for high school on hold: On Friday, we pushed into the moderate (orange) risk category on our metric. That puts expansion of hybrid learning to high school students on hold. The change from low to moderate risk is driven by increases in COVID-19 cases in the community. In order to move back to the low risk category under our metric, we must see 14 days with a daily case rate of 4 percent or less. You can follow community health metrics on MSD’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Busing reminders: Families who asked for busing can find bus schedules at transportation.mansd.org. Select your student’s school from the left-hand side. Please note that schedules may differ depending on your student’s cohort. Students must wear a mask to board the bus, and must keep the mask on while riding.

No school on Friday: School will be also closed on Friday, Oct. 23, for a teacher professional learning day. You can find our calendar here.

Meals for remote learners: Remote learners can pick up meals Monday through Friday. Meals are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Note: there is no meal distribution this Friday, Oct. 23. We will distribute two days of meals on Thursday. Meals can be picked up from any school, except Manchester School of Technology. You do not need to pick up from your student’s school – you can go to the closest school. Please note that some meals will need to be reheated prior to consumption. Reheating instructions will come with these meals.

Weekend meal bags: We continue to work with community partners to provide weekend meal bags. Since schools are closed Friday, families can pick up meal bags from the YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark Street, Manchester, between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Weekend meal bags are provided through a partnership of Manchester School District, the YMCA of Downtown Manchester, Granite United Way and Southern New Hampshire University.

Mobile food bank: The NH Food Bank will set up its mobile food bank in Manchester in October. The mobile food bank will operate from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The location is 676 Island Pond Road, the parking lot for the Comcast building.